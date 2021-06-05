Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.42.

Prologis stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $122.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

