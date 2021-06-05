Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

BKRIY stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

