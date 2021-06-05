The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$77.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.36.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.11. The company has a market cap of C$98.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.