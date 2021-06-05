Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aperam has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

APEMY opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

