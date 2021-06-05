Organon (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon (NYSE:OGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Organon has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

