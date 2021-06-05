Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

