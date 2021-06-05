Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.15. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 12,793 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.