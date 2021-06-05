Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $352.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $121.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

