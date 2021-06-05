Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $352.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.90 million and the lowest is $343.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

