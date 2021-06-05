Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Interpublic Group of Companies Call Options (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,284% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

