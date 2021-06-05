SVB Leerink Lowers Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $99.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

MRK stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 158,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

