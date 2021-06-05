TD Securities Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$17.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

CF stock opened at C$13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.