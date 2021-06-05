Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $740.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $742.47 million and the lowest is $738.70 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.