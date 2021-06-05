Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.58.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

