Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

DND opened at C$47.92 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.82.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

