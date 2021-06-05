Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

FTS opened at C$55.25 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$56.36. The firm has a market cap of C$25.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.99.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

