INV Metals (TSE:INV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at Raymond James

INV Metals (TSE:INV) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for INV Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of INV Metals stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. INV Metals has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.65 million and a P/E ratio of -27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that INV Metals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

