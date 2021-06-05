Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.14). Analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.0199472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

