Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.35.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.