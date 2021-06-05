Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.16 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.18 and a 52-week high of C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

