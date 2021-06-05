Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$29.85 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.10 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.73.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.