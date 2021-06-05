Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,555.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,555 ($46.45) and last traded at GBX 3,527 ($46.08), with a volume of 3168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,541 ($46.26).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,616.20 ($47.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,384.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.78%.

In other Derwent London news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

