Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.29.

TSE:PD opened at C$47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.73. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$48.21.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

