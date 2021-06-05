Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Financial Review

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 3 5 5 0 2.15 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $91.93, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 13.83% 17.59% 11.71% Tuesday Morning N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.81 billion 3.04 $242.70 million $3.16 26.59 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.43 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 388 stores in 25 states in the eastern half of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.