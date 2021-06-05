Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Head to Head Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 40.65 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Valaris on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

