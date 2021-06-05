Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.71

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 16746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.