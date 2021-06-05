BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.48

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 4241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.