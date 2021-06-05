Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,444.84

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,444.84 ($31.94) and traded as low as GBX 2,436.71 ($31.84). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,497 ($32.62), with a volume of 374,621 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,444.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.