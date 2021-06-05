Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

