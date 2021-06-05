Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.