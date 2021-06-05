United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.84.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

