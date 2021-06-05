Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.94.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38,268.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.