Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £193.65 million and a P/E ratio of -59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.84.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

