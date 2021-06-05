Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £193.65 million and a P/E ratio of -59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.84.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.