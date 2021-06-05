The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.36.

BNS stock opened at C$81.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.