NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,445 ($84.20).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 8,196 ($107.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,061.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

