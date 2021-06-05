Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,108 ($27.54).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.64 ($22.85).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,177 ($28.44) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,071.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,215 ($28.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.