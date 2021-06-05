Berenberg Bank Trims HomeServe (LON:HSV) Target Price to GBX 1,260

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeServe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,345.56 ($17.58).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 943.50 ($12.33) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.61%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.