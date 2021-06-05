The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.51. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

BNS stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.