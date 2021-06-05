THG (LON:THG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,388 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

THG stock opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.42. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

