Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $146.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.70 million and the lowest is $145.40 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindsay by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN opened at $167.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

