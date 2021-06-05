Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,018,630 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.