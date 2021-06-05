Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.56). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 181,770 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.74 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

