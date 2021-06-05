Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.54

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $21.37. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 17,875 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOSYY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

