Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pool Call Options (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the typical daily volume of 555 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

