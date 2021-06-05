Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 18,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,531% compared to the average volume of 1,128 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17.

