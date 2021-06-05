Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of CLR opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 over the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

