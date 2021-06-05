SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

