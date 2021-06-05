SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.