Raymond James Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

