Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

HNST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

