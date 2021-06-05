Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

